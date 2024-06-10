T20 World Cup 2024 | Rohit Sharma is a very experienced captain, says Ricky Ponting

New York: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting hailed Rohit Sharma's "outstanding" captaincy in India's six-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup here and praised him for the manner in which he backed his bowlers while defending a small total.

Bowled out for 119 with an over to spare after being asked to bat first, the Indians, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, stopped Pakistan at 113 for seven in 20 overs with Rohit rotating his bowers brilliantly.

"Rohit Sharma is a very experienced captain, isn't he? And, I just saw him then and said, 'mate, your captaincy today was outstanding'," Ponting said in a video posted by the ICC on Instagram.