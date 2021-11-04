T20 World Cup | Australia blow away Bangladesh to boost semi-final hopes

T20 WC | Australia thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Sent into bat, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals against a disciplined Australian attack

A dominant Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a Super 12 match to boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Australia's quicks wrecked Bangladesh's top order before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (5-19) ran amok with the ball to skittle out their opponents for a paltry 73 in 15 overs.

Aaron Finch smashed 40 off 20 balls as Australia romped home in 6.2 overs for their third win in four matches, while Bangladesh ended their Super 12 campaign losing all five matches.

Australia must beat West Indies in their final Group I match on Saturday to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals behind group leaders England, who are effectively in the last four after winning all four matches so far.

