T20 World Cup | Australia hammer Namibia by nine wickets to secure Super 8 spot

North Sound, Antigua: Australia annihilated Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here.

Australia put up a complete bowling performance to dismiss Namibia for a meagre 72 before gunning down the target in 5.4 overs with Travis Head and skipper Mitchell Marsh remaining not out on 34 and 18 respectively.

Josh Hazlewood (2/18) removed the Namibian openers Michael Van Lingen and Niko Davin before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/12) got into the act to run through Namibia, who ended with their lowest total in T20 Internationals.