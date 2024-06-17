T20 World Cup| Babar Azam breaks MS Dhoni's record of scoring most runs as captain

Furthermore, as the talks about him 'quitting captaincy' are making rounds, he said, "When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you."

Azam said it was the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which reinstated him and whether he continues or not, will be their call.

"I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he said, asserting that he never asked for a leadership role.

"About the captaincy – when I had left it (after ODI World Cup), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB."

(With PTI inputs)