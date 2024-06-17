T20 World Cup| Babar Azam breaks MS Dhoni's record of scoring most runs as captain

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam has outdone India's MS Dhoni to become the batter with most runs as a captain in T20 World Cup history.
On Sunday's match between Pakistan and Ireland, Azam made 32 off the 34 deliveries.
After this game, Babar now has 549 runs to his name and in the process, he surpassed Dhoni's previous record of 529 runs from 29 innings.
However, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson can also surpass Dhoni's record if he scores two more runs in the next match.
After the match Azam said the team's batting let them down at the T20 World Cup and apologised to fans for failing to reach the Super Eight stage.
Furthermore, as the talks about him 'quitting captaincy' are making rounds, he said, "When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you."
Azam said it was the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which reinstated him and whether he continues or not, will be their call.
"I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he said, asserting that he never asked for a leadership role.
"About the captaincy – when I had left it (after ODI World Cup), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB."
Published 17 June 2024, 11:29 IST