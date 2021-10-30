T20 WC: England thrash Australia by eight wickets

T20 World Cup: England thrash Australia by eight wickets

England fast bowlers Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes shared five wickets between them to bowl out Australia for 125

AFP
AFP, Dubai,
  • Oct 30 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 22:38 ist
England's Chris Jordan adjusts the field during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and England at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo

Opening batsman Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 as England hammered Australia by eight wickets to register their third successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

England fast bowlers Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes shared five wickets between them to bowl out Australia for 125 after they elected to field first in Dubai.

Buttler and Jason Roy, who made 22, put on 66 runs for the opening wicket as the 2010 champions romped home in 11.4 overs to hand Australia their first loss of the tournament.

England
Australia
Cricket
T20 World Cup
sports
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

