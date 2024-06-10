Home
T20 World Cup: Pakistan roasted with hilarious memes after their loss to US

History was created at the Grand Prairie Stadium as the USA cricket team defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match and secured their second win of the tournament. The US beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas to achieve one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history. Pakistan's defeat against the USA triggered a wave of memes on social media. Here we list the six best memes on Twitter.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 June 2024, 05:38 IST
No roast is complete without India reference.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Many memes were humorous with a reference to players' past.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Some memes targeted players for their poor performance. A tweet mocked Azam Khan who got out on a golden duck against the USA.

Credit: Special Arrangement

The 'third world' problems.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Even Imran Khan's arrest was linked to capture the humour surrounding Pakistan's defeat to the USA.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Playful banter was shared widely on social media.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 10 June 2024, 05:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistanT20 World CupICC T20 World CupBabar Azam

