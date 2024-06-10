T20 World Cup: Pakistan roasted with hilarious memes after their loss to US

History was created at the Grand Prairie Stadium as the USA cricket team defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match and secured their second win of the tournament. The US beat Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas to achieve one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history. Pakistan's defeat against the USA triggered a wave of memes on social media. Here we list the six best memes on Twitter.