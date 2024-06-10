T20 World Cup: Pakistan roasted with hilarious memes after their loss to US

No roast is complete without India reference.
Many memes were humorous with a reference to players' past.
Some memes targeted players for their poor performance. A tweet mocked Azam Khan who got out on a golden duck against the USA.
The 'third world' problems.
Even Imran Khan's arrest was linked to capture the humour surrounding Pakistan's defeat to the USA.
Playful banter was shared widely on social media.
Published 10 June 2024, 05:38 IST