T20 World Cup | Team analysis: Australia vs Bangladesh

Australia will be looking to keep their slim chance of qualifying for the semi—finals of T20 World Cup 2021 alive against struggling Bangladesh in match 34 of the tournament at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Australia have had a see-saw T20 World Cup campaign thus far. Australia began their campaign winning back-to-back matches against South Africa and Sri Lanka. But their winning run came to an end as they were defeated by arch rivals England in their previous fixture. To keep their World Cup kicking, Australia will have to win against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup campaign is nearly over as they no longer can qualify for the semi-finals. After qualifying for the ‘Super 12’ stage, Bangladesh have failed to win even a single match losing against Sri Lanka, England, West Indies and South Africa. This is Bangladesh’s last group game. The Mahmudullah led side can hope to salvage some pride by winning against Australia and spoil the Aussie party in the UAE.

Australia’s strengths:

Australia bowling attack is in good form. The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have combined to pick 9 wickets. Spinner Adam Zampa has picked 5 wickets in 3 games. Australian skipper Aaron Finch would be hoping that the bowlers come good against Bangladesh.

Australia’s weaknesses:

Batting is a great concern for Australia. The top order comprising of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith haven’t been consistent. Finch and Warner have recorded the scores of 0 and 1 from their previous games. Smith too got out of 1 against England.

Bangladesh's strengths:

Bangladesh batting trio of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah have been in good run scoring form in the World Cup. Mushfiqur has scored 143 runs, Naim has scored 157 runs and Mahmudullah has scored 153 runs. The three batters will have to be at their best against a good bowling attack of Australia.

Bangladesh's weaknesses:

Bangladesh have suffered from the bad habit of losing early wickets. Against Sri Lanka, England, West Indies and South Africa, Bangladesh have lost 1, 3, 2 and 3 wickets respectively inside the Powerplay. Bangladesh should avoid losing early wickets if they have to win this match.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 9

Australia wins: 5

Bangladesh wins: 4

Form guide:

Australia: L-W-W-L-W

Bangladesh: L-L-L-L-W

Pitch and conditions

Seven of the eight T20 World Cup 2021 matches at Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been won by the team chasing. The average first innings total of the eight games played at this venue is 132.12.

The afternoon will mostly be sunny. The temperature will be around 32°C with humidity level around 54%.

Team News

No injury concern for either team.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mohammad Naim, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mahmudullah, Matthew Wade (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Impact player for Australia

Mitchell Starc: The Aussie speedsterhas picked 4 wickets from his previous three matches. The pacer enjoys bowling in T20 World Cup and has picked 19 wickets from 13 games in T20 World Cups. Bangladesh batters will have to be careful against the Mitchell Starc.

Impact player for Bangladesh

Mahedi Hasan: If there is one bowler in Bangladesh ranks who can hurt Australian batters, he is Mahedi Hasan. The spinner has enjoyed a decent T20 World Cup which has seen him pick eight wickets from 7 games.