T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: England vs South Africa

South Africa will have to beat England in their final group game to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. South Africa face England in match 39 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and only a thumping win over England could ensure their qualification for the semi-finals.

South Africa and Australia are level on points in Group 1 with both the teams having collected 6 points each thus far. But Australia are ranked higher than South Africa because of their superior net run rate. Australia have a net run rate of +1.031 and South Africa have a net run rate of +0.742. So, for South Africa to qualify, they have to beat England and hope that Australia go down against West Indies, in match 38 scheduled earlier in the day. If South Africa beat England and Australia beat West Indies, then South Africa will have to ensure that their net run rate is enough to overtake Australia.

South Africa started their T20 World Cup campaign poorly as they lost their first match against Australia. But the team found its mojo back and since then won three matches on a bounce recording victories against West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

England though sit pretty at the top of their group with four wins from four matches which has ensured their qualification into the semi-finals. England have beaten West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka to emerge as a strong title favourite.

England’s strengths:

England’s opening pair of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are in sublime form. Buttler has a hundred and a fifty from his previous two outings. Roy scored a fifty in England’s successful chase against Bangladesh. Both batters, if they get going, can destroy any bowling attack in the world. A lot depends of how well Buttler and Roy bat.

England’s weaknesses:

Because of Buttler and Roy’s dominance at the top of the order, the middle order comprising of Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali have hardly played any innings of substance. If Roy and Buttler get out early, then England’s pace of scoring runs will slow down.

South Africa’s strengths:

The bowlers have shouldered the responsibility well for South Africa. The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have together picked 13 wickets. Left arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has six wickets to his name. Dwaine Pretorius was impressive in his spell of 3/17 against West Indies.

South Africa’s weaknesses:

South Africa will be worried by the form of opener Quinton de Kock. The three matches that de Kock has played so far he has returned with the scores of 7, 16 and 12. De Kock is one of the senior members of the team and he expected to give team flying starts which is not happening at the moment.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 22

England wins: 11

South Africa wins: 9

No Result: 2

Form Guide:

England:W-W-W-W-W

South Africa: W-W-W-L-W

Pitch and conditions

Nine T20 World Cup 2021 matches have been played at Sharjah. Five have been won by the teams chasing a target but the last two matches have won the teams defending the total. The pitches have come alive in the last few games. We can expect a high-scoring fixture.

The evening will be clear. The temperature will be 25°C and humidity level be 69%.

Team News

Tymall Mills walked off the field midway through his spell while bowling against Sri Lanka. He is likely to miss the match and Mark Wood is expected to replace Mills in the playing XI.

No injury concern for South Africa.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Eoin Morgan (c), David Miller, Moeen Ali, Kagiso Rabada, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Tabriz Shamsi

Impact player for England

Jos Buttler: The England opener comes into this match on back of an excellent hundred against Sri Lanka. Buttler is only one of the two openers in T20Is who has scored more than 1,000 runs and is averaging more than 50. South African bowlers will have to come up with plans to contain Buttler or the batter will hammer the ball all over the park.

Impact player for South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi: With 34 wickets, Tabriz Shamsi is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I this year. He is number 2 ranked bowler in the ICC men’s ranking for T20Is. Shamsi comes into this match on the back of two impressive spells of 3/17 and 2/21.