T20 World Cup | Team analysis: India vs Afghanistan in Match 33

India will be looking to avert the embarrassment of an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 when they take on Afghanistan in match 33 of the tournament at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India have had a lacklustre T20 World Cup so far as they have been beaten comprehensively first by arch rival Pakistan and then India’s boogey team New Zealand. Two defeats in two matches imply that Virat Kohli led side now have to win the match against Afghanistan at all costs.

Afghanistan though can prove a difficult opponent to beat. Afghanistan started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high beating Scotland. But the team was flattened against mighty Pakistanis. Afghans though bounced back strongly and thumped Namibia to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

India’s strengths:

Based on the performances in the previous two games, it would be bizarre to suggest that batting is India’s strength, but that remains the fact. The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant can destroy any bowling attack if they are in form.

India’s weaknesses:

The bowlers are looking out of form. In India’s two matches, the bowlers have combined to bowl nearly 33 overs but managed to pick only 2 wickets. The bowlers need to improve their performance if India hope to win this match.

Afghanistan’s strengths:

Afghanistan will be relying on their bowlers to deliver good in this match. The spin twins of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been bowling well in the tournament. Rashid has picked 7 matches from 3 games and Mujeeb has 6 wickets from 2 games. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi’s form is also a good sign for the team. Nabi has played two handy knocks of 30s in the previous two games. Nabi also chips in with the ball bowling quiet overs.

Afghanistan’s weaknesses:

Afghanistan tend to lose early wickets. In their three matches this tournament, the team has lost 6 wickets in the Powerplay overs. Loss of early wickets tend to slow down the team.

Head-to-head:

Matches played: 2

India wins: 2

Afghanistan wins: 0

Form guide:

India: L-L-W-W-W

Afghanistan: W-L-W

Pitch and conditions:

Eight ICC T20 World Cup games have been played at Abu Dhabi. Six have been won by the team batting second. The average first innings score of those eight matches is 131. So, the pitches at Sheik Zayed Stadium ease out for batting as the match progresses.

The evening will mainly be clear and humid. The evening temperature is expected to be around 28° C. The humidity level will be 68%.

Team news:

Surya Kumar Yadav missed India’s last game due to a back issue. It is unclear if Surya is fit enough to start in this match.

If Mujeeb Ur Rahman has recovered from his injury, he should come into the XI for Afghanistan. Former captain Asghar Afghan announced his retirement from the sport following the team’s game against Namibia. So, he will not be available for selection for this match.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI:

Rohit Sharma, HazratullahZazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Nabi, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, JaspritBumrah, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami

Impact player for India:

Virat Kohli: Indian captain Virat Kohli is going through a lean phase just like his team, but in a do or die game like this, Virat Kohli can set an example with his performance with the bat. Virat Kohli has the Player or the Series for the last two T20 World Cups. If Kohli gets going then he can shred any bowling attack to pieces.

Impact player for Afghanistan:

Rashid Khan: If Afghanistan hope for an upset over India, then their ace leg spinner Rashid Khan should bowl a superb spell. Rashid has picked 13 wickets from his last 10 T20 matches. If Rashid gets to ball turn then he can trouble a lot of Indian batters.