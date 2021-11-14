T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: New Zealand vs Australia

Kane Williamson's side eyes silverware in yet another final as New Zealand face Australia in the ultimate showdown for the T20 champion quest at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final in Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

New Zealand made their way to their first-ever T20 World Cup final after they beat England in the first semi-final. Aaron Finch’s Australia beat in-form Pakistan in the second semi-final as Australia qualified for their second T20 World Cup final. Australia’s previous T20 World Cup final appearance was in 2010 against England, where they finished second best.

New Zealand had started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a disappointing note when they lost against Pakistan. But the Blackcaps bounced back to win their next four matches, against India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia’s World Cup sojourn began on a winning note as they defeated South Africa in their opening fixture. Australia next defeated Sri Lanka before they were defeated by old rivals England. Australia got back to winning ways as they beat Bangladesh and West Indies in succession to make their way to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Also read: Stealing the spotlight the Kiwi way

Australia’s strengths:

Australia’s bowling attack is in good form. Spinner Adam Zampa has picked 12 wickets. The pace trio of Mitchell Strac, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have combined to pick 22 wickets. New Zealand batters will have to deal with the Australian bowling attack with caution.

Australia’s weaknesses:

Middle-order batters Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been out of form in this World Cup. Maxwell’s score in this World Cup reads as follows: 7, 0, 0, 6, 5 and 18. Smith’s scores in the innings are 5, 1, 28 and 35. Maxwell and Smith will have to put poor form behind them if Australia aims to win the final.

New Zealand’s strengths:

New Zealand's opening Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill have been in run-scoring form in this World Cup. Mitchell has played two match-winning knocks of 72 and 49 against England and India. Guptill scored a brilliant 93 against Scotland which resulted in a New Zealand win. New Zealand openers have the ability to give their team a flying start.

New Zealand’s weaknesses:

Tim Seifert is set to replace injured Devon Conway in the playing XI. Seifert has played only one game in the World Cup which was New Zealand’s match against Pakistan. Seifert returned with the score of only 8. Seifert hasn’t played a game since then. Bringing in a player who has not had much game time for a crucial match like the final could negatively impact the team.

Also read: T20 World Cup: 3 memorable Australia vs New Zealand cricket clashes

Head-to-head

Matches played: 14

Australia wins: 9

New Zealand wins: 5

Form Guide

Australia: W-W-W-L-W

New Zealand: W-W-W-W-W

Pitch and conditions

Pitches in Dubai have favored the teams who have batted second. For the final expect a fresh pitch. The evening will be clear. The temperature will be 26°C and humidity level will be 48 per cent.

Team News

New Zealand’s Devon Conway is out of the final after he broke his hand when striking his bat in frustration at his dismissal in the semi-final against England. Tim Seifert will replace Conway in the playing XI.

Australia have no injury concerns.

Also read: T20 World Cup Final: Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand lock horns in battle of contrasting styles

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

Impact player for Australia

Adam Zampa: Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa has enjoyed good form in this World Cup. Zampa has picked 12 wickets in 6 games and is the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker. Zampa also has the tournament’s only five-wicket haul. If Zampa bowls well then he can trouble New Zealand batters.

Impact player for New Zealand

Trent Boult: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will hope that Trent Boult has a good day in the office. Boult is New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in this tournament with 11 scalps. Boult has bowled at an average of 14.09 and has an economy of 6.54.

Check out DH's latest videos