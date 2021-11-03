T20 World Cup | Team analysis: New Zealand vs Scotland

Fresh after a thumping win against India, New Zealand will be aiming to continue their winning-run in ICC T20 World Cup when they face Scotland in match 32 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. A win will boost New Zealand’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Scotland’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are all but over as the team suffered two losses in the Super 12 stage. The team first lost to Afghanistan after which they were defeated by Namibia. Only three consecutive wins from the next three matches will help the Scots qualify for the semi-finals.

New Zealand’s strengths:

New Zealand have a strong bowling unit. In the defeat against Pakistan, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee and Trent Boult picked a wicket each. Ish Sodhi claimed two wickets in that match. Sodhi returned to pick two more wickets against India and was well supported by Boult, who picked 3 wickets. Southee and Adam Milne bagged a wicket each in that match.

New Zealand’s weaknesses:

From the two matches that the Kiwis have played so far, it can be said that the middle order is slightly out of shape and has not got much time to bat. Against Pakistan, the likes of Jimmy Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert did not come up with an innings of substance. Then against India, the top-three of Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson did the bulk of the scoring in the chase.

Scotland’s strengths:

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer will hope that the bowlers have a good day in the office. Against Namibia, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Greaves and Mark Watt had a wicket each. Michael Leask had 2 wickets in that match. Against Afghanistan, Sharif claimed two wickets, while Josh Davey and Watt had a wicket each. In the first match of the tournament, Greaves had picked 3 wickets against Bangladesh.

Scotland’s weaknesses:

Scotland’s batting is looking fragile at the moment. For two straight matches, the top order and the middle order has just collapsed. Afghanistan reduced Scotland to 36/5 before the team was bowled out for just 60. Then it was Namibia’s turn to trouble the Scottish batters. Against Namibia, the Scots were struggling at 57/5. New Zealand's bowlers will be itching to have a go against the struggling Scottish batters.

Head-to-head

New Zealand and Scotland have played only one T20I game against each other game. It was a group encounter in the 2009 ICC World Twenty20. New Zealand beat Scotland by 7 wickets in that match.

Form Guide:

New Zealand: W-L-W-W-W

Scotland: L-L-W-W-L

Pitch and conditions

All seven T20 World Cup games played at this venue have been won by the team batting second. The average first innings total of the seven matches played here is 126.42. So, the pitches at the stadium are on the slower side. The afternoon will be sunny and humid. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius with humidity level at around 59 per cent.

Team News

Kyle Coetzer missed Scotland’s previous game against Namibia due to an injury, but should be fit for this match.

New Zealand are not suffering from any injury concerns.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, George Munsey, Kane Williamson (c), Kyle Coetzer, Tim Seifert (wk), Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Tim Southee

Impact player for New Zealand

Ish Sodhi: Ish Sodhi comes into this match on the back of a Player of the Match performance against India. Sodhi picked 2 wickets in that match. In his previous nine T20 games, Sodhi has picked 13 wickets. Kane Williamson would be hoping that Sodhi has another good game against Scotland.

Impact player for Scotland

Mark Watt: New Zealand's batters will have to be careful while playing against Scotland spinner Mark Watt. The left-arm orthodox spinner has been enjoying good wicket-taking form, having picked 13 wickets in the last 10 T20 innings.

