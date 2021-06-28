T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to the UAE: BCCI chief Ganguly

The T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India is being shifted to the UAE owing to the health concerns posed by Covid-19, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Monday.
The mega-event will be conducted from October to November this year.
"We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates," Ganguly said. "The details are being chalked out."
The ICC, at the beginning of the month, had given the BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform them whether India could host the marquee event considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.
This was after the pandemic forced the postponement of the IPL, the second half of which is also being held in the UAE from September to October.
