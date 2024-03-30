Temporary truce in rivalry? Gambhir, Kohli embrace each other mid match

In the dynamic world of sports, conflicts are fleeting. A warming scene unfolded during a break in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 tie at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, despite their history of on-field disputes, were spotted embracing each other during a strategic time out.

Over the years, these two cricketing stalwarts have engaged in numerous heated exchanges on the pitch. Their recent embrace signifies a temporary truce in their rivalry.

In the IPL, RCB and KKR have clashed 32 times, with KKR holding the advantage with 18 victories. Even in their most recent encounters, KKR has maintained dominance, emerging victorious in four out of the last five matches against RCB.