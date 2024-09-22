'Test cricket is where I belong the most,' says Rishabh Pant after hitting ton on return to longest-format of game

Chennai: The swashbuckling Rishabh Pant on Sunday asserted that Test cricket is where "I belong the most" after marking his return to his favourite format with a sensational hundred against Bangladesh here.

Pant hit his sixth Test century, his first since returning to competitive cricket after recovering from injuries he suffered in a horrific car accident in December 2022, on the third day of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Thanks to hundreds by Pant and Shubman Gill, India set Bangladesh an improbable target of 515, but the visitors fell way short of the mark after being bowled out for 234 in their second innings at Chepauk.