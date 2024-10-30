Test series win against India one big thing that I want to tick off: Cummins

<p>Sydney: Pat Cummins has never been part of a victorious Test series campaign against India, and the Australian captain wants to erase that blemish from his CV during the upcoming B<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-gavaskar-trophy">order-Gavaskar Trophy</a>, starting with the first match at Perth from November 22.</p>.<p>Under the leadership of 31-year-old, Australia have won the World Test Championship, the ODI World Cup, both beating the Indians, and the Ashes, but never managed to beat India in a bilateral rubber in the traditional format.</p>.<p>"It's kind of the one big thing that I want to tick off," <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pat-cummins">Cummins</a> told AAP at the launch of his book on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"Particularly winning at home. Most Australians, me included, expect us to do well whenever we play at home," added Cummins, a veteran of 62 Tests.</p>.Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Three new faces in India squad.<p>India are the only team Australia have failed to defeat in their last 16 Test series.</p>.<p>Since 2014-15, Australia could not lay their hands on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series including the historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.</p>.<p>"We've lost the (last) two series against them (in Australia), so this is a big one. We feel like our team's in a really good place, so we've got no reason why we shouldn't perform really well.</p>.<p>"I just always expect us to do well against whoever we play. But India, particularly, is a big year, big season," Cummins said.</p>.<p>India remain the only Asian nation to beat the Australia at their home in a Test series but the tourists will be under pressure heading into the marquee tournament, having suffered their first home series loss since 2012 to New Zealand.</p>.<p>To add to their woes, skipper Rohit Sharma and talismanic India batter Virat Kohli are struggling for runs.</p>.<p>"I think any time a team's under pressure, it's not a bad thing if you're playing against them.</p>.<p>"But they've been out here before and performed well. Our job is to try and keep them quiet, see how we go." </p><p>The five-match series, a part of the World Test Championship, gets underway from November 22 in Perth. </p>