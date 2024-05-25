The lure of IPL is redefining batting

Bengaluru: Mayank Agarwal's coach R X Murali narrates an interesting incident when the India cricketer was batting at one of the 'nets' at his academy prior to the commencement of IPL 2024. In the adjacent net, an 11-year-old boy was scooping the ball over his head by getting into different positions that left the Karnataka skipper, himself a T20 batter of repute, stupefied. The young boy, Murali says, wasn't bothered about getting hit or getting bowled. He just kept scooping ball after ball. Welcome to the world of IPL!

Why IPL? Because the desire to get into the T20 league is so intense it's producing a generation of batters who have little time for old-school batsmanship. Where a place in the Ranji Trophy side used to be the first big dream for an aspiring cricketer, it's a berth in an IPL franchise that has become the driving force now.

While a young batter was taught to defend and duck, told to leave the ball and play along the ground, today he is encouraged to do the exact opposite. If a batter, even a decade ago, was admonished for getting out by playing in the air, today he is admired for the same.