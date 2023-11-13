The moment Chinnaswamy went berserk!

The crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium had plenty to cheer about during India’s thumping win over Netherlands in their final World Cup group campaign. The top three batters smacked half-centuries while Shreyas Iyer and homeboy KL Rahul scored sparkling centuries. However, a moment that had them jumping in joy was when their hero Virat Kohli bagged a wicket!

With lead pacer Mohammed Siraj off the pitch after hurting his throat while attempting a catch in the deep, skipper Rohit Sharma surprisingly chose to hand the ball over to his predecessor Kohli for the 23rd over.

The crowd which considers Kohli as one of their own owing to his long-standing association with Royal Challengers Bangalore were off their seats, instantly screaming Kohli-Kohli followed by RCB RCB.