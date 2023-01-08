'Time to put Surya in Test cricket,' says Gambhir

'Time to put him in Test cricket,' says Gambhir after Surya's heroics against Sri Lanka

Surya scored a brilliant unbeaten ton (112* off 51 balls) that proved to be a significant contribution in India's 91-run win over Sri Lanka

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 08 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 13:14 ist
India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ever since Suryakumar Yadav made his T20I debut, he has received applause for his sensational form in the shortest format of the game, and the latest addition to the list of star batter's admirers is former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

Surya scored a brilliant unbeaten ton (112* off 51 balls) that proved to be a significant contribution in India's 91-run win over Sri Lanka in the series decider on Saturday in Rajkot as the Hardik Pandya-led side secured a 2-1 T20I series win.

After Surya's heroics in the final T2O against Sri Lanka, the 2011 World Cup-winning batter made a bold statement, saying that it's time for the 32-year-old to play in Test cricket.

"What a knock @surya_14kumar. Time to put him in Test cricket," Gambhir said in his Instagram post.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav
Gautam Gambhir
Team India

What's Brewing

A battle of equals?

A battle of equals?

A burst of creative energy

A burst of creative energy

A fine-tuning of innovation

A fine-tuning of innovation

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

The curious case of gay rights in Singapore

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A golden ticket to travel through Switzerland

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

A time traveller’s menu in Spain

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

'Around 75% urban Indians expect better life in 2023'

 