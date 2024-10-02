'Time to step down': Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan cricket team

<p>In an official announcment on social media platform 'X', <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/babar-azam">Babar Azam</a> has revealed that he has decided to 'resign' as captain of the Pakistan cricket team.</p>.<p>Azam said that it is time for him to 'focus' on his 'playing role'. "I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy," he added in his post.</p>.<p>Pakistan will play England in the first of a 3-match test series starting October 7 in Multan.</p>