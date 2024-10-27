Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Too much pressure on Ashwin, Jadeja, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit's side lost the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets and fell to a 113-run defeat in Pune on Saturday as the Black Caps celebrated their maiden test series win in India.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 08:48 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketRavindra JadejaRavichandran Ashwin

Follow us on :

Follow Us