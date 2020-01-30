Took 5 minutes to find my abdomen guard: Rohit Sharma

Took five minutes to find my abdomen guard: Rohit Sharma

PTI
PTI, Hamilton,
  • Jan 30 2020, 10:29am ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 10:29am ist
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Caught unaware about the Super Over scenario, Rohit Sharma took five minutes to “find” his abdomen guard after the third T20 International against New Zealand had ended in a tie on Wednesday.

The India vice-captain said the team had almost given up with New Zealand going great guns at one point.

“Everything was packed. All my stuff was inside my bag. I had to get it out. It literally took me five minutes to find my abdomen guard because I didn’t know where it was,” Rohit said.

“I mean we never thought it would go to the Super Over, the way they were batting at one point. It looked like they could easily win the game,” he added.

