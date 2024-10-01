Home
Tushar Deshpande undergoes ankle surgery in London

The right-arm pacer informed about his surgery in a social media post on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:13 IST
