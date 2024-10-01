Tushar Deshpande undergoes ankle surgery in London

<p>Mumbai: India and Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande underwent an ankle surgery in London after missing the second round of the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy.</p>.<p>The right-arm pacer informed about his surgery in a social media post on Tuesday. He was left out of Mumbai’s 30-man probable list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.</p>.<p>“This post comes as an update about my ankle surgery which was done yesterday and went very well,” he said.</p>.Women's T20 World Cup | Whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there: Jemimah Rodrigues.<p>“It is a great relief as I was dealing with it for quite a long time. I am very grateful to my family, friends and all my fans for the well wishes, love and trust they have shown towards me.</p>.<p>“Here on, I start my journey to recover better than before and comeback stronger,” added Deshpande, who made his international debut during India’s tour of Zimbabwe in July.</p>.<p>Deshpande claimed 15 wickets in five matches as Mumbai clinched their record-extending 43rd title win in the Ranji Trophy during the 2023-24 season.</p>.<p>The defending champions will take on Baroda in an away game at Vadodara as the split-format Ranji Trophy 2024-25 begins on October 11. </p>