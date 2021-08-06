Twitter removes blue verified badge from MS Dhoni's account

Twitter on Friday removed the verified badge or 'blue tick' from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's account.
Dhoni's last tweet was on January 8 this year.
Twitter had previously removed the verified badges of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Mohan Bhagwat in June. Twitter removes the 'blue tick' from any account after six months of inactivity.
