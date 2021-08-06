Twitter removes verified badge from Dhoni's account

Twitter removes blue verified badge from MS Dhoni's account

Twitter had previously removed the verified badges of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Mohan Bhagwat in June

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 16:20 ist
A screenshot of M S Dhoni's Twitter account.

Twitter on Friday removed the verified badge or 'blue tick' from former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's account.

Dhoni's last tweet was on January 8 this year.

Twitter had previously removed the verified badges of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Mohan Bhagwat in June. Twitter removes the 'blue tick' from any account after six months of inactivity. 

 

