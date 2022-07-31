Uncertainty in India-WI T20 matches due to visa issues

Uncertainty hanging over India-WI T20 matches in US due to visa issues

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty over the Florida games

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The Indian cricket team's last two games of the ongoing T20 series against the West Indies in the United States hangs in limbo as Cricket West Indies (CWI) is planning to hold the matches in the Caribbean due to visa issues.

According to a report in cricbuzz.com, the members of both the sides have not received their US visas as yet, forcing CWI to put in place an alternate plan.

Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida in the US, was allotted to host the games on August 6 and 7 but as per the report many members of the Indian and West Indies squads have not received their US travel documents.

Read | Indo-Pak affair turns out to be a no contest as India pick up first win of Commonwealth Games

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," a source in West Indies cricket was quoted as saying by the website.

"The initial information was that the players would be handed the US travel documents in St Kitts where the teams have arrived. But there's a chance that the players may have to travel back to Trinidad for the visa documents and from there to the US if they obtain the all-clear."

The CWI also confirmed the uncertainty over the Florida games.

"There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," CWI president Ricky Skerritt told the website.

India are leading the five-match series 1-0 with next two matches scheduled back- -to-back on August 1 and 2 in St Kitts.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
West Indies
Cricket
Sports News
United States

What's Brewing

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Monkeypox can spread regardless of sexual orientation'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

'Less than 9 hours of sleep may affect kids' memory'

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

Vaccine patch fights Covid variants better than needles

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

China's uncontrolled rocket crashes in Indian Ocean

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Manipur celebrates Mirabai Chanu's gold

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

Melting glaciers obstruct Alpine hiking routes

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi's last re-launch?

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

The ‘Person of the Year’ 2022 is…Climate Change

 