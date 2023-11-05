Uncertainty looms over Lanka-Bangla World Cup clash due to severe air pollution

Article 2.8 of ICC's playing conditions, says "If at any time the umpires together agree that the conditions of ground, weather or light, or any other circumstances are dangerous or unreasonable, they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to start or to recommence."

"The decision as to whether conditions are so bad as to warrant such action is one for the umpires alone to make, following consultation with the ICC Match Referee."

Both the teams are no strangers to such a situation with the Sri Lankan players resorting to masks during a Test series back in 2017 and Bangladesh cricketers doing the same in a T20 in 2019.