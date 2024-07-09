Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Jay Shah

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, saying India has emerged as a "dominant force" across formats under his tenure and he left the dressing room a "cohesive unit". Shah also welcomed Gautam Gambhir as Team India's new Head Coach in a second tweet.
Under Dravid, India went on to win the T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbeans after 17 years, besides reaching the summit clash of the World Test Championships and the ODI World Cup final.
"I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions!," Shah wrote on 'X'.
"His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind. The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other’s success," he added
Shah's tweet welcoming Gautam Gambhir as Team India's new Head Coach read, "Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward ... The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."
Dravid, whose coaching tenure started in late 2021, stepped down at the end of India's title-winning T20 World Cup campaign last month, while Gambhir was appointed his successor today, July 9.
Earlier in the day, India skipper Rohit Sharma had also wrote an emotional thank you note to Dravid, expressing "gratitude" for his man-management skills and for leaving his baggage of stardom outside the dressing room.
Gambhir has proved his chops on the IPL circuit before securing the coveted position of Head Coach to the Indian cricket team. During his two-year stint with LSG, Gambhir coached the Lucknow-based franchise to reach the play-off stage in both years. Then, as KKR's mentor, he helped the team lift the IPL 2024 trophy after a gap of 10 years.