Under Dravid, India emerged as a dominant force across formats: BCCI secy Jay Shah

"His strategic acumen, persistent efforts to nurture talent and exemplary leadership has instilled a culture of excellence within the team and that is also the legacy he leaves behind. The Indian dressing room today is one cohesive unit standing together through challenges while revelling in each other’s success," he added

Shah's tweet welcoming Gautam Gambhir as Team India's new Head Coach read, "Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close. Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward ... The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey."