Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Unknowns' are youngsters' biggest challenge: Morkel

There's a guessing game for the third seamer's slot between Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Rana, though Akash Deep is never too far away from discussion.
Madhu Jawali
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 22:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 22:16 IST
Sports NewsCricketMorne Morkel

Follow us on :

Follow Us