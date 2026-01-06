Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka storm into quarters

Karnataka remained firmly on top of the table with a perfect 24 points from 6 games.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 16:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 16:12 IST
Sports NewsCricketVijay Hazare Tophy

Follow us on :

Follow Us