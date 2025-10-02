<p>Ahmedabad: West Indies vice-captain Jomel Warrican expressed disappointment at the poor batting performance of his team, including himself, in the first innings of the opening Test but hoped for a better display in the second affair.</p>.<p>“I think right now we just failed to capitalise the key moments in the game,” said a downcast Warrican at the end of day’s press conference. “We need to seize those key moments. For example, we had a key partnership between Shai (Hope) and Roston (Chase) just before lunch, but we let India back into the game. That's something as a unit we need to improve on and we definitely know we're going to learn going forward.”</p>.India vs West Indies | Siraj and Bumrah tear apart the Caribbeans .<p>After bowling West Indies out for 162, India took stumps at 121/2, trailing by just 41 runs and appearing on course for a big total. Warrican said patience is the key on Friday. “Discipline is the key here right now, obviously our first innings total was not a big one, so we have to be extremely disciplined as a bowling unit. We're going to stick to our plans as long as possible, just continue being positive. Try to find a method to get wickets, but don't over-attack. So, we as a team, or as a bowling unit, know that we have to be extremely disciplined, put the ball in good areas, and take the chances when they come.”</p>