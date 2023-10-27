Bangladesh cricket players practice with school students at Eden Gardens

Kolkata: Ahead of their World Cup match against The Netherlands, Bangladesh cricket players led by their captain Shakib-Al Hasan had a net session here at the Eden Gardens with 20 boys and girls from various city schools, two of whom were hearing and speech impaired.

Bangladesh will play their next tie against The Netherlands at the iconic stadium on Saturday.

Under an initiative of the ICC and UNICEF, players from the neighbouring country played and interacted with the students who play cricket and are fans of Bangladeshi cricketers like Shakib-Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mustafizur Rahman, a UNICEF release said.

The Bangladesh star players were seen imparting tips to the students on how to bowl, bat and field.