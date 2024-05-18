'We've been playing knockouts for last six games'

Bengaluru: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on a roll, having posted five wins on the bounce. Now they need a sixth, and a handsome one at that, against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday to pip the defending champions for the last play-offs spot.
RCB’s head of scouting Malolan Rangarajan exuded confidence that the team would complete the resurgence by qualifying for the knockouts, one that looked impossible after they had lost seven out of the opening eight games. “At the risk of repeating myself, the way we’ve generally looked at it, six games back… It’s been documented well at how honest we’ve been with each other within those four walls,” he started at the pre-match press conference on Friday.
“All the bowlers and fielders have put their hands, initially felt they weren’t up to the mark. We are not looking at it as a game that if we win, we will go into play-offs. That’s the reality of it but what has helped us is what we need to do. If you see how the tournament has panned out, there’s a team which is supposed to have qualified by now but are holding onto something. I don’t think we are holding onto anything. We are still chasing and will continue chasing.
“We’ve been playing knockout games for the last six games. We unfortunately lost against KKR at the start of it but somehow kept ourselves alive. So nothing changes for us. Be it 18 runs or 11 balls remaining, that thought is not running in our minds. We just want to continue whatever we have done in the last six games.”
As Royal Challengers seek a sixth straight win, they’ll miss the services of in-form batter Will Jacks who has left for England for national duty. Rangarajan hailed the intent he brought to the side that was staring down the barrel a month ago. “No denying how impactful Will Jacks has been for us. Everybody speaks about the hundred he got against Gujarat (Titans) but one thing we need to appreciate is in the last game (against Delhi Capitals) when we were two wickets down, that’s the brand of cricket (attacking) we are talking about. It’s easier said than done.
“The player Will Jacks will be missed, the intent with which he played will be missed. Now, who comes in, I don’t think you need to be a rocket scientist to figure out who comes in. We are just happy we have very good options and very experienced options out there, people who have won multiple tournaments.”