West Indies to host three teams for Tests and T20Is

West Indies to host South Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan in busy home schedule

The 20-over games will provide preparation for all sides just months out from the T20 World Cup

Reuters, Cape Town,
  • May 14 2021, 18:47 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 08:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

South Africa will play two tests and five Twenty20 Internationals in the West Indies from next month, the start of a busy home schedule for the hosts, officials confirmed on Friday.

Australia and Pakistan will also tour the Caribbean for a combination of tests and limited overs matches between June and August.

The 20-over games will provide preparation for all sides just months out from the T20 World Cup that is scheduled for India in October/November.

South Africa are the first to arrive in the Caribbean on June 1, with the first test in St Lucia from June 10-14. The second fixture will be at the same Daren Sammy Cricket Ground from June 18-22.

The teams will then move to the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada for the five T20 matches, which will be played from June 26-July 3.

It will be South Africa’s first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010.

Australia will tour between July 9-24 and start with five T20s in Grenada, before the teams meet in three One-Day Internationals at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Pakistan will play five T20s between July 27-Aug. 3 in Grenada and Barbados, ahead of two tests from Aug. 12-24 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

West Indies
Cricket
Pakistan
South Africa
Afghanistan
Test cricket
T20 International

