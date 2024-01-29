Who is Shamar Joseph, West Indies bowler who inspired historic win at Gabba?

After being hit on his toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, Joseph had retired hurt while batting on the third day of the Test.

His very participation for the remainder of the Test match looked in doubt, but the fighter in him came out as he helped Windies eke out an 8-run win.



Who is Shamar Joseph?

As soon as the series-levelling win was achieved, every one started asking as to who Shamar Joseph is.

For the records, he had just cut his teeth in international cricket after having made his debut in the previous Test at Adelaide, which the visitors lost in less than three days.

However, Joseph impressed on his debut as well when he dismissed Australia’s star batter Steve Smith with his very first ball in Test cricket en route to clinching a five-wicket haul.

Humble background

Before venturing into the Gentleman’s Game, Joseph had done multiple jobs, including that of a security guard as well as a construction labourer. But his destiny was to play cricket for the West Indies, which he realised finally.

Hailing from a small town called Baracara, Shamar Joseph grew up playing with fruits as balls. Baracara is so small and underdeveloped, that there was no Internet connectivity in the town, with land line phones being the only mode of communication.