Who is Shamar Joseph, West Indies bowler who inspired historic win at Gabba?

West Indies registered their first Test win in Australia in the last 27 years with fast bowler Shamar Joseph being the architect of the victory at Brisbane
The 24-year-old, who was playing just his second Test, was the wrecker-in-chief for the Caribbeans with career-best figures of seven for 68.
Chasing a target of 216, Australia were well on course for victory when they were 113 for two before Joseph turned it around with his devastating spell on the fourth day of the intriguing Pink Ball Day-Night Test match.
After being hit on his toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, Joseph had retired hurt while batting on the third day of the Test.
His very participation for the remainder of the Test match looked in doubt, but the fighter in him came out as he helped Windies eke out an 8-run win.
Who is Shamar Joseph?
As soon as the series-levelling win was achieved, every one started asking as to who Shamar Joseph is.
For the records, he had just cut his teeth in international cricket after having made his debut in the previous Test at Adelaide, which the visitors lost in less than three days.
However, Joseph impressed on his debut as well when he dismissed Australia’s star batter Steve Smith with his very first ball in Test cricket en route to clinching a five-wicket haul.
Humble background
Before venturing into the Gentleman’s Game, Joseph had done multiple jobs, including that of a security guard as well as a construction labourer. But his destiny was to play cricket for the West Indies, which he realised finally.
Hailing from a small town called Baracara, Shamar Joseph grew up playing with fruits as balls. Baracara is so small and underdeveloped, that there was no Internet connectivity in the town, with land line phones being the only mode of communication.
What the future holds...
Joseph’s arrival is a big relief to the once mighty West Indies cricket team, who are in a state of decline with the two-time world champions failing to qualify for the 50-over World Cup for the first time since the tournament’s inception in 1975.
The lure of T20 franchise cricket will always be there, with Joseph already being signed by the Dubai Capitals for the International League T20 tournament.