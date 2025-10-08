Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs West Indies: With consistency built, KL Rahul needs to focus on big 100s

The Indian opener needs to consistently churn out 'daddy hundreds' in order to atone for earlier failures.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 15:26 IST
Sports NewsCricketK L RahulIndia vs West Indies

Follow us on :

Follow Us