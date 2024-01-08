With Rohit and Kohli back in the T20 team, will selectors' safe approach cost India another World Cup?

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh too feels Rohit and Kohli are best suited for the job.

"It's the right call. In ICC events, you need players who can handle pressure well. They both were great in the ODI World Cup and are in top form. However, this development means it would be very difficult to accommodate Jaiswal and Ruturaj," he told PTI.

He also justified the celebrated pair not playing the shortest format since November 2022.

"You've to prepare bench strength also. In all probability this will be their last T20 World Cup. If Rohit and Virat weren't rested, you couldn't have tried the likes of Jaiswal, Ruturaj, Jitesh (Sharma) and others.

"Having said that, these two greats don't need to play the shortest format to make a comeback. Eventually, the performance of all the World Cup probables in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will make the picture clearer for the subsequent World Cup," the former India spinner added.

With Rohit and Kohli's inclusion, it is amply clear that selectors did not want to rock the boat. Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels the selectors had to pick both the greats as they could not have left one and included the other.

"It seemed they won't play another T20 World Cup (after 2022) as they had not been playing since the previous edition. Both are in the same boat. Even if the selectors thought about leaving out one of the two, I don't think they would've been able to do that. It was always about picking both or otherwise," Chopra said on his youtube channel.

Hardik Pandya had led the T20 side in Rohit's absence and was expected to lead the team in the US and Caribbean but another injury setback seems to have cost him that chance.

Rohit is back as captain and will have Kohli by his side to rely on when India take on the sprightly bunch of Afghans in the three-match series. But most significantly, will they finally be able to land an elusive ICC title? That question will be answered in five months' time.