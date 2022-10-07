Women's Asia Cup: Pak opt to bat first against India

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is back in the side as KP Navgire made way for her

  Oct 07 2022
  updated: Oct 07 2022
Indian women's team player Pooja Vastrakar celebrates a wicket during the Women's Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Credit: PTI Photo

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat against India in their Women's Asia Cup T20 match, here on Friday.

India are unbeaten so far in the tournament, having won all their three matches while Pakistan are coming into the contest after a shock defeat against Thailand.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is back in the side as KP Navgire made way for her. Opener Shafali Verma is still not in the line-up, having missed out on the previous game as well. Radha Yadav has replaced Sneh Rana.

Pakistan have made two changes to their line-up as they left out Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig to include left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (C), Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan and Nashra Sandhu.

