Women's IPL: BCCI invites bids for media rights for five-year period

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 18:56 ist

The BCCI on Friday invited bids for media rights for the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) for a five-year period between 2023-27.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a media release.

Whether the media rights bid for WIPL will be a sealed one-time bid or incremental e-auction bids has not yet been specified.

The 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) bid document costs Rs 5 lakh plus applicable tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A of the document. The ITT will be available for purchase till December 31, 2022.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT.

However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid.

It has been clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

