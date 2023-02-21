Women's T20 WC: Eng secure top place, thrash Pak

Women's T20 WC: England secure top place with crushing win over Pakistan

Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt hit half-centuries and Amy Jones made 47 as England powered their way to 213 for five

AFP
AFP, Cape Town,
  • Feb 21 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 22:49 ist
Pakistan's Sidra Nawaz (2nd R) reacts after being run out by England's Katherine Sciver-Brunt (R) as England's wicketkeeper Amy Jones (2nd L) reacts during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. Credit: AFP Photo

England made a record total and crushed Pakistan by 114 runs to secure top place in their Women's T20 World Cup group at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Danni Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt hit half-centuries and Amy Jones made 47 as England powered their way to 213 for five.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt then opened the bowling for England and took two for 14 from her four overs as Pakistan were restricted to 99 for nine in reply.

England finished first in Group Two with four wins from four matches and will meet the second-placed team from Group B in the semi-finals on Friday.

Opening batter Wyatt made 59 off 33 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

The 31-year-old from Staffordshire had made only 27 runs in England's first three matches but showed her intent from the first over when she hit left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal for four and six off successive balls.

Sciver-Brunt, one of the outstanding players of the group stages, hit 12 fours and a six as she rattled along to 81 not out off 40 balls, her second successive half-century.

Jones hit 47 off 31 balls before being caught in the deep off the last ball of the innings.

The previous highest total in a Women's T20 World Cup match was 195 for three by South Africa against Thailand in Canberra in 2020.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt had Sadaf Shamas caught behind off the second ball of Pakistan's reply and Pakistan collapsed to 54 for seven before Tuba Hassan, batting at number nine, made a spirited 28 off 20 balls.

Pakistan were captained by Nida Dar in the absence of Bismah Maroof, who had a groin injury.

Brief scores:

England 213-5 in 20 overs (D. Wyatt 59, N. Sciver-Brunt 81 not out, A. Jones 47; Fatima Sana 2-44)

Pakistan 99-9 (K. Sciver-Brunt 2-14, C. Dean 2-28)

Result: England won by 114 runs

Toss: England

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
England
Pakistan

What's Brewing

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr

Russia-US START nuclear arms pact: All you need to know

Russia-US START nuclear arms pact: All you need to know

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr

 