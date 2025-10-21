Women's World Cup | India face Kiwis in must-win game

<p>Bengaluru: For a team that was expected to sleep-walk into the knockout round, the target appears a bridge too far for India in the ongoing Women's World Cup. For a team that has had the best build-up to the tournament, it has struggled to close out games from winning positions.</p>.<p>Clearly, Indian women are struggling to handle big-tournament pressure at home. </p>.<p>While the loss to Australia, the best team in the event by some distance, was acceptable, the setbacks against South Africa and England exposed their inability to maintain focus and finish off the task.</p>.<p>And they would be the first ones to accept that they are yet to put a perfect game together and they will have a chance when they meet New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. </p>.Soon, affordable aero sports training in Karnataka.<p>The game could potentially decide who progresses to claim the remaining slot in the semifinals. </p>.<p>These are two solid ODI outfits that are in not in great form. While the weather has hampered New Zealand’s campaign, India have themselves to blame for the situation they are in. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Cause for concern</p>.<p>India have faced stiff tests in both batting and bowling departments. While they failed to defend 252 and 331 against South Africa and Australia, respectively, they fumbled to chase 289, needing 56 runs from 54 balls with seven wickets in hand against England. </p>.<p>Whether they chase or defend on Thursday, they are more likely to face a formidable challenge from New Zealand, particularly with the added pressure of qualification. </p>.<p>Perhaps this is why India’s second line of defence, Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal, will become extremely important. Both players have 186 runs and 169 runs, respectively, but their strike rates are 70.99 and 75.11, adding extra weight to Smriti Mandhana to carry at the top of the order. </p>.<p>The good news for India, however, is that Harmanpreet Kaur’s 70-ball 70 in their last game showed glimpses of her return to form, which could be a key factor against New Zealand, given that the opposition know how dangerous she can be on her day. </p>.India vs England women's ODI: Deepti Sharma's unbeaten half century fuels country's four-wicket victory.<p>While Deepti Sharma has been supported well by Sree Charani in the spin department, Sneh Rana has not had good returns. However, her lower-order batting should keep her in the XI ahead of Radha Yadav. </p>.<p>On the other hand, New Zealand will be pleased to have flown out of Colombo after two washouts.</p>.<p>As the clock starts to tick rapidly towards the semifinal stage of the tournament, India, in the middle of a crisis, will hope for a better showing, as there is no better time than the present to learn from the past mistakes.</p>