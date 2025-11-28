<p>The Women's Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl">WPL</a>) 2026 mega auction saw 67 players find a spot in the tournament amid bidding wars between the five franchises. </p><p>The franchises cumulatively spent a little over Rs 40 crore, with allrounders and Indians in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=auction">demand</a>.</p>.WPL Auction 2026: All-rounders rule the roost.<p>While the most expensive buy was an Indian, three out of the next four highest paid players at the auction were foreigners. </p><p>Here are the top five costliest buys in the 2026 mega auction. </p>.<p>Deepti Sharma was expected to set off a bidding war after having won the Player of the Tournament award in India's successful World Cup campaign earlier in the month. However, she got only one bid from Delhi Capitals and was sold for Rs 50 lakh before UP Warriorz used their Right to Match card. </p><p>DC then jumped to Rs 3.20 crore, to which UPW agreed and matched the bid, making her the second costliest buy in WPL history. </p>.<p>Mumbai Indians had released New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr because of the retention rules. However, she bought back as the franchise spent more than half their purse to acquire her. </p><p>UP Warriorz were engaged in an intense bidding war for the 2025 Purple Cap winner before MI got her for Rs 3 crore. </p>.<p>Shikha Pandey is the most successful Indian pacer in WPL. She saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UPW fight hard and break their banks. However, UPW, who had entered the auction with Rs 14.50 crore, flexed their purse and got the bowler for Rs 2.40 crore. </p>.<p>New Zealand legend Sophie Devine will play for the Gujarat Giants after the franchise emerged on top in a three-way biding war between her former team RCB and DC. The hard-hitting opener and medium pacer will eventually get Rs 2 crore. </p>.<p>Australian great Meg Lanning will head to UPW after having led DC to three consecutive finals. Lanning who has won seven World Cups, both T20I and ODI combined, is one of the most experienced players. She could also lead the franchise who were captained by Deepti Sharma last season.</p><p>DC tried to get her back but UPW showed-off that they had the biggest purse yet again. </p>