WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning among the most expensive buys

While the most expensive buy was an Indian, three out of the next four highest paid players at the auction were foreigners.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 04:34 IST
Deepti Sharma: Rs 3.20 crore

Amelia Kerr: Rs 3 crore 

Shikha Pandey: Rs 2.40 crore

Sophie Devine: Rs 2 crore

Meg Lanning 

Published 28 November 2025, 04:34 IST
