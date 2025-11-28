<p>After an action packed Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=wpl%20auction">mega auction </a>on Thursday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=delhi">Delhi</a>, the five teams have a new look heading into the tournament that starts in January. </p><p>A total of 67 players found deals among the five franchises. Indians were in high demand following the triumphant World Cup campaign with 44 players from the country earning bids.</p><p>Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Tournament in the World Cup, Player of the tournament in the ODI World Cup, was the most expensive buy at Rs 3.20 crore, 60 lakh more than her previous value. The all-rounder returned to UP Warriorz through the Right to Match (RTM) option. </p>.WPL Auction 2026: RCB on the fast lane .<p>Warriorz had retained only one player and used the RTM option for four of their players. They were also the only franchise along with Gujarat Giants that did not spend all their money, saving Rs 15 lakh. </p><p>Further, Amelia Kerr returned to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore, making her the second highest bid of the evening. Indian pacer Shikha Pandey sprung a surprise when she was bagged by UPW for Rs 2.40 crore in the accelerated round. </p><p>While there were big buys, some big names including Australia skipper Alyssa Healy and spinner Alana King did not get a big. </p><p>Here are the complete squads of the five franchises. </p>.<p>Nat Sciver-Brunt (Retained 3.5 Cr), Harmanpreet Kaur (Retained 2.5 Cr), Hayley Mathews (Retained 1.75 Cr), Amanjot Kaur (Retained 1 Cr), G Kamalini (Retained 50 Lakh), Amelia Kerr (3 Cr), Shabnim Ismail (60 Lakh), Sanskriti Gupta (20 Lakh), Sajeevan Sajana (75 Lakh), Rahila Firdous (10 Lakh), Nicola Carey (30 Lakh), Poonam Khemnar (10 Lakh), Triveni Vasistha (20 Lakh), Nalla Reddy (10 Lakh), Saika Ishaque (30 Lakh), Milly Illingworth (10 Lakh)</p>.<p>Jemimah Rodrigues (Retained 2.2 Cr), Shafali Verma (Retained 2.2 Cr), Annabel Sutherland (Retained 2.2 Cr), Marizanne Kapp (Retained 2.2 Cr), Niki Prasad (Retained 50 Lakh), Laura Wolvaardt (1.1 Cr), Chinelle Henry (1.3 Cr), Sree Charani (1.3 Cr), Sneh Rana (50 Lakh), Lizelee Lee (30 Lakh), Deeya Yadav (10 Lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (30 Lakh), Mamatha Madiwala (10 Lakh), Nandani Sharma (20 Lakh), Lucy Hamilton (10 Lakh), Minnu Mani (40 Lakh)</p>.<p>Smriti Mandhana (Retained 3.5 Cr), Richa Ghosh (Retained 2.75 Cr), Ellyse Perry (Retained 2 Cr), Shreyanka Patil (Retained 60 Lakh), Georgia Voll (60 Lakh), Nadine de Klerk (65 Lakh), Radha Yadav (65 Lakh), Lauren Bell (90 Lakh), Linsey Smith (30 Lakh), Prema Rawat (RTM 20 Lakh), Arundathi Reddy (75 Lakh), Pooja Vastrakar (85 Lakh), Grace Harris (75 Lakh), Gautami Naik (10 Lakh), Prathyoosha Kumar (10 Lakh), D Hemalatha (30 Lakh)</p>.<p>Ashleigh Gardner (Retained 3.5 Cr), Beth Mooney (Retained 2.5 Cr), Sophie Devine (2 Cr), Renuka Singh (60 Lakh), Bharti Fulmali (RTM 70 Lakh), Titas Sadhu (30 Lakh), Kashvee Gautam (RTM 65 Lakh), Kanika Ahuja (30 Lakh), Tanuja Kanwar (45 Lakh), Georgia Wareham (1 Cr), Anushka Sharma (45 Lakh), Happy Kumari (10 Lakh), Kim Garth (50 Lakh), Yastika Bhatia (50 Lakh), Shivani Singh (10 Lakh), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (50 Lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 Lakh), Ayushi Soni (30 Lakh)</p>.<p>Shweta Sehrawat (Retained 50 Lakh), Deepti Sharma (RTM 3.2 Cr), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM 85 Lakh), Meg Lanning (1.9 Cr), Phoebe Litchfield (1.2 Cr), Kiran Navgire (RTM 60 Lakh), Harleen Deol (50 Lakh), Kranti Goud (RTM 50 Lakh), Asha Sobhana (1.1 Crore), Deandra Dottin (80 Lakh), Shikha Pandey (2.4 Crore), Shipra Giri (10 Lakh), Simran Shaikh (10 Lakh), Tara Norris (10 Lakh), Chloe Tryon (30 Lakh), Suman Meena (10 Lakh), G Trisha (10 Lakh), Pratika Rawal (50 Lakh)</p>