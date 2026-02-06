<p>Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on February 5.</p>.<p>With the win, Mandhana became the second captain to lift two WPL titles after the Mumbai Indians' Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet has won the trophy in 2023 and 2025.</p>.<p>This is RCB's second WPL title after winning their first title in the 2024 season.</p>.<p>The 29-year-old Mandhana emerged as the highest run-scorer and ended the 2026 WPL season with 377 runs in nine innings and took the Orange Cap for the first time.</p>.<p>Mandhana's 377 runs this season are the second-best season for any batter in the WPL.</p>.<p>This is the first time that a 175-plus target has been chased down in any Women's T20 final - leagues or internationals.</p>