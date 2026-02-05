<p>Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front with a blistering unbeaten 57 off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals (DC) made 203 for four after being put into bat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in Vadodara on Thursday.</p><p>Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 while Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30 balls) also made quick nice little cameos.</p><p>Earlier, both sides named an unchanged playing XI.</p>.WPL 2026 Final Toss Report| RCB put Delhi Capitals to bat first.<p>2024 champions RCB were on the money in the first three overs with Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare conceding just nine runs as Shafali Verma and Lee did not get enough width to free their arms.</p><p>However, the fourth over bowled by Satghare saw DC release the pressure with Lee clobbering the medium pacer for two successive sixes.</p><p>With DC reaching 36 after five overs, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana introduced Arundhati Reddy into the attack and Shafali got two fours. However, Reddy hit back with the wicket of Shafali with a short ball, which was smartly taken by Ghosh behind the stumps.</p><p>The classy Wolvaardt began with an exquisite boundary before Lee welcomed of-spinner Shreyanka Patil into the attack with two fours and a six on the trot, lifting DC to 72 for one in seven overs.</p><p>It took compatriot Nadine de Klerk to end the dangerous Lee's stay in the middle, as the opener skied one for Grace Harris to run in from long-on to complete a clean catch.</p><p>Jemimah joined Wolvaardt, and the duo found the gaps at will with their stylish batting to keep RCB under pressure with a partnership of 76 runs.</p><p>For the records, RCB are eyeing their second crown while DC, under new skipper Jemimah are eager for a maiden title after finishing runners-up in all three previous editions of the WPL.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>