WTC 2023 final: Australia all out for 469

WTC 2023 final: Siraj takes four as India bowl out Australia for 469 on Day 2

Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India with figures of 4/108

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Jun 08 2023, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 19:57 ist
Siraj picked a four-fer. Credit: IANS Photo

The Indian bowling unit made an impressive comeback as it restricted Australia's first innings score to 469 on the second day of the World Test Championship final here on Thursday.

Starting the day at 327 for 3, Australia added 147 more runs while losing the remaining seven wickets as Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) were the two prominent contributors.

The duo added 285 for the fourth wicket while Alex Carey (48) was the other significant scorer.

Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India with figures of 4/108 in 28.3 overs while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Australia 469 in 121.3 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121, Mohammed Siraj 4/108) vs India.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
WTC Final
WTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 