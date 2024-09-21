Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts unique Test record untouched by Tendulkar, Gavaskar

The only batter who came close to achieving this feat was the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who managed 978 runs in his first 10 Test matches.

Jaiswal is now the fourth-highest run getter when it comes to a batter's first 10 Tests. Leading the charts is the uncrowned king of batting, Sir Don Bradman, who managed 1446 runs in his first 10 Tests.

Between Bradman and Jaiswal are Everton Weekes (1125 runs) and George Headley (1102 runs), both from the West Indies.

The match so far...

Rishabh Pant completed an emotional re-initiation into Test cricket while Shubman Gill added another chapter to his growing stature in red-ball format as their centuries laced India’s total domination of Bangladesh on the third day of the first match on Saturday.

At the end of play on Day 3, Bangladesh were 158/4 while chasing an improbable 515 after India, overnight 81 for 3, declared their innings closed at 287 for four, swelling the lead to 514.

Gill (119 not out, 176b, 10x4, 4x6) and Pant (109, 128b, 148m, 13x4, 4x6) led the hosts’ run glut with an alliance of 167 off 217 balls for the fourth wicket.

With PTI inputs