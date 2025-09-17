<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hyundai%20Motor">Hyundai Motor</a> India on Wednesday said it has decided to hike employee compensation by Rs 31,000 effective from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027.</p>.<p>The company and United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE), the recognised union, have announced the successful conclusion and signing of a mutually beneficial wage settlement agreement for the period 2024–2027, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.</p>.Man files fraud case against Hyundai Motors, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone over defective car.<p>The long-term wage settlement for mostly technician/workmen cadre will be effective from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2027, it added.</p>.<p>"The package includes an industry-best salary increase of Rs 31,000 per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55 per cent, 25 per cent, and 20 per cent," Hyundai Motor India said.</p>.<p>"This agreement, built on mutual trust, respect, and constructive dialogue, reflects our shared commitment to fostering a progressive workplace culture that prioritises employee welfare and supports longterm organisational growth," Hyundai Motor India Function Head, People Strategy Youngmyung Park said.</p>.<p>Registered in 2011, the UUHE is the officially recognised representative body for the workforce of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.</p>.<p>As of August 31, 2025, UUHE represents a membership of 1,981 employees (90 per cent of technician/workmen cadre).</p>.<p>Hyundai shares were trading 1.69 per cent up at Rs 2,646 apiece on BSE. </p>