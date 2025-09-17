Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Alia among celebrities extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Dharmendra called PM Modi "one of India’s great sons", who has nurtured and uplifted the nation.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 10:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 10:54 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsNarendra Modibirthday

Follow us on :

Follow Us