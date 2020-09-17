Yorkshire lose 4 players after positive Covid-19 result

Yorkshire lose four players after positive Covid-19 result

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 17 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 10:17 ist
Dacid Willey confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: AFP Photo

Four Yorkshire players, including David Willey, will miss their two remaining Vitality Blast group matches after the England all-rounder tested positive for Covid-19.

Yorkshire said in a statement on Wednesday that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Willey had been advised to self-isolate for two weeks after a positive test was received within the squad.

Willey later confirmed he had tested positive.

"My wife and I received positive Covid test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games," the 30-year-old wrote on Twitter.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other three lads Saturday morning (before we had symptoms) means they're at risk and unavailable too."

The four players missed Yorkshire's 43-run defeat by Durham on Wednesday and will sit out games against Lancashire later on Thursday and Derbyshire on Sunday.

Yorkshire are fifth in the North Group with six points from eight matches. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

England
Cricket
UK
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

Cataclysm of hunger, disease and illiteracy

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

The Lead: Karun Chandhok on motorsport and more

 