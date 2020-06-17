CSK suspends team doctor for controversial tweet on India-China face-off

CSK suspends team doctor for tweet on India-China issue

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jun 17 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 17:13 ist
CSK Logo

Chennai Super Kings IPL Team on Wednesday suspended its doctor, Dr. Madhu Thottappilli for his controversial tweet on the standoff between India and China in the Union Territory of Ladakh that ended in bloodshed.

Dr. Thottappilli, team doctor of Chennai Super Kings owned by India Cements of N Srinivasan, landed in a controversy on Tuesday after he tweeted whether the coffins that carry the soldiers who died in the Indo-China standoff will have ‘PM Cares’ sticker pasted on them.

“Just curious if the coffins will come back with a “PM Cares’ sticker on them?” the doctor had tweeted on Tuesday, leading to an uproar on Twitter, the micro-blogging site.

Several Twitter users quoted Dr. Thottappilli’s tweet and demanded strict action against him. Some also sought to know whether the CSK endorses his tweet.

On Wednesday, CSK team also took to Twitter to clarify that they have nothing to do with the tweet, which it said, was in “bad taste.”

“The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor. Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” the CSK team wrote on its official Twitter handle.

CSK is captained by M S Dhoni, who holds the post of honorary lieutenant in the Territorial Army.

