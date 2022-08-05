CWG: Wrestling bouts halt as speaker falls from ceiling

CWG: Wrestling bouts halted after speaker falls from ceiling

This was right after India's Deepak Punia had won his opening 86kg bout

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Aug 05 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 17:05 ist
Security personnel stand guard at Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK. Credit: PTI Photo

In an embarrassing incident for the organisers, the wrestling bouts at the Commonwealth Games had to be stopped and spectators were asked to vacate the hall after a speaker fell from the ceiling, minutes after the first session began.

Only five bouts could be completed when a speaker, used to relay announcement, fell near one of the mat chairmen, raising a safety issue at the Ceventary stadium and arena on the opening day of the wrestling competitions.

This was right after India's Deepak Punia had won his opening 86kg bout.

The gathered fans were asked to vacate and a thorough check was ordered by the organisers, who fixed a restart of the session at 12:45 local time.

"All are safe, they are just rechecking the whole system to avoid any untoward incident," said a coach.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

security
CWG
Commonwealth Games
Wrestling
Sports News

What's Brewing

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 